All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 3207 Eisenhower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3207 Eisenhower Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:34 AM

3207 Eisenhower Drive

3207 Eisenhower Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Cedar Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3207 Eisenhower Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Cedar Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have any available units?
3207 Eisenhower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 3207 Eisenhower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Eisenhower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Eisenhower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive offer parking?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have a pool?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have accessible units?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Eisenhower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Katy Trail
3223 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Village Bend
5454 Amesbury Dr
Dallas, TX 75206
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
The Briscoe
12639 Coit Rd
Dallas, TX 75251

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University