Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3207 Eisenhower Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3207 Eisenhower Drive
3207 Eisenhower Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
3207 Eisenhower Drive, Dallas, TX 75224
Cedar Crest
Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have any available units?
3207 Eisenhower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 3207 Eisenhower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Eisenhower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Eisenhower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive offer parking?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have a pool?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have accessible units?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3207 Eisenhower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3207 Eisenhower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3207 Eisenhower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
