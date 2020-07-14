Shelby 2707

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly courtyard internet access

Welcome to Shelby2707 Apartments - a cozy, quiet community within walking distance of the Oaklawn/Uptown area of Dallas, TX. With a walk score of 87%, our community is ideally located for fine, local dining, high-end shopping, and walks with your pets. Our affordable 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes have been beautifully updated, showcasing new modern interiors, including wood & ceramic floors, black & white kitchens and two tone designer paint colors. You'll love the Oaklawn/Uptown area with award winning dining, upscale shopping, sporting venues, art galleries and exciting nightlife. At Shelby2707 you can have all this without the high housing cost this area demands!