Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:00 AM

Shelby 2707

2707 Shelby Avenue · (682) 228-2927
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2707 Shelby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-217 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,074

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-116 · Avail. now

$1,479

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 1-101 · Avail. now

$1,479

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 735 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shelby 2707.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Welcome to Shelby2707 Apartments - a cozy, quiet community within walking distance of the Oaklawn/Uptown area of Dallas, TX. With a walk score of 87%, our community is ideally located for fine, local dining, high-end shopping, and walks with your pets. Our affordable 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes have been beautifully updated, showcasing new modern interiors, including wood & ceramic floors, black & white kitchens and two tone designer paint colors. You'll love the Oaklawn/Uptown area with award winning dining, upscale shopping, sporting venues, art galleries and exciting nightlife. At Shelby2707 you can have all this without the high housing cost this area demands!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Fixed Rate Utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Other. Open Lot: First Come First Serve, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shelby 2707 have any available units?
Shelby 2707 has 3 units available starting at $1,074 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Shelby 2707 have?
Some of Shelby 2707's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shelby 2707 currently offering any rent specials?
Shelby 2707 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shelby 2707 pet-friendly?
Yes, Shelby 2707 is pet friendly.
Does Shelby 2707 offer parking?
Yes, Shelby 2707 offers parking.
Does Shelby 2707 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Shelby 2707 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Shelby 2707 have a pool?
No, Shelby 2707 does not have a pool.
Does Shelby 2707 have accessible units?
No, Shelby 2707 does not have accessible units.
Does Shelby 2707 have units with dishwashers?
No, Shelby 2707 does not have units with dishwashers.
