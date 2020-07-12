Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill hot tub lobby

Welcome home to true and authentic loft living, welcome home to the one and only American Beauty Mill Lofts!



Conveniently located in the historic and active Cedars neighborhood and just minutes from the energetic pulse of downtown Dallas, American Beauty Mill stands proudly today, a unique and impressive link to the past for over a century in Dallas and now listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.



Originally in operation for over 65 years and known as the Standard-Tilton Flour Mill, the American Beauty Mill today boasts 80 individual and unique residential loft floorplans that combine the contemporary and modern conveniences required for today's busy professional with the rustic and expressive features original to the building's design. Our spacious loft interiors, each with its own unique style and flavor, provide a truly modern flair and ultra urban vibe from the stained concrete flooring to the expansive, soaring ceilings. Each home offers all the essentials for day to day living and entertaining, with many featuring breathtaking views of the beautiful Dallas skyline!



Truly inspiring and amazing in its construction and architectural appeal, our beautiful community also provides all the modern ammenities and conveniences for your enjoyment. From fitness center to rooftop pool, planned social events and a clubhouse appointed with gaming tables and movie room, our community offers plenty of recreational comforts to suit a variety of interests. Also pet friendly, American Beauty Mill welcomes your four legged friends and can accomodate all Fido's needs with our newly constructed Bark Park!



Professionally managed and thoughtfully maintained, the American Beauty Mill successfully blends the highly desired and modern residential experience with a most unique connection to a by-gone era while always invoking a sense of true community.



Our staff looks forward to a personal tour with you and the opportunity to demonstrate all that our community and loft homes have to offer. Schedule your tour today to see for yourself why the American Beauty Mill still maintains her stature today as a true Dallas original since 1912.