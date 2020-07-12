All apartments in Dallas
American Beauty Mill.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

American Beauty Mill

Open Now until 6pm
2400 S Ervay St · (443) 201-7242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2400 S Ervay St, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,180

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,180

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from American Beauty Mill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
Welcome home to true and authentic loft living, welcome home to the one and only American Beauty Mill Lofts!

Conveniently located in the historic and active Cedars neighborhood and just minutes from the energetic pulse of downtown Dallas, American Beauty Mill stands proudly today, a unique and impressive link to the past for over a century in Dallas and now listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Originally in operation for over 65 years and known as the Standard-Tilton Flour Mill, the American Beauty Mill today boasts 80 individual and unique residential loft floorplans that combine the contemporary and modern conveniences required for today's busy professional with the rustic and expressive features original to the building's design. Our spacious loft interiors, each with its own unique style and flavor, provide a truly modern flair and ultra urban vibe from the stained concrete flooring to the expansive, soaring ceilings. Each home offers all the essentials for day to day living and entertaining, with many featuring breathtaking views of the beautiful Dallas skyline!

Truly inspiring and amazing in its construction and architectural appeal, our beautiful community also provides all the modern ammenities and conveniences for your enjoyment. From fitness center to rooftop pool, planned social events and a clubhouse appointed with gaming tables and movie room, our community offers plenty of recreational comforts to suit a variety of interests. Also pet friendly, American Beauty Mill welcomes your four legged friends and can accomodate all Fido's needs with our newly constructed Bark Park!

Professionally managed and thoughtfully maintained, the American Beauty Mill successfully blends the highly desired and modern residential experience with a most unique connection to a by-gone era while always invoking a sense of true community.

Our staff looks forward to a personal tour with you and the opportunity to demonstrate all that our community and loft homes have to offer. Schedule your tour today to see for yourself why the American Beauty Mill still maintains her stature today as a true Dallas original since 1912.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Parking garage: 1 space included.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does American Beauty Mill have any available units?
American Beauty Mill has 13 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does American Beauty Mill have?
Some of American Beauty Mill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is American Beauty Mill currently offering any rent specials?
American Beauty Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is American Beauty Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, American Beauty Mill is pet friendly.
Does American Beauty Mill offer parking?
Yes, American Beauty Mill offers parking.
Does American Beauty Mill have units with washers and dryers?
No, American Beauty Mill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does American Beauty Mill have a pool?
Yes, American Beauty Mill has a pool.
Does American Beauty Mill have accessible units?
No, American Beauty Mill does not have accessible units.
Does American Beauty Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, American Beauty Mill has units with dishwashers.

