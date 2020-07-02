307 S Montreal Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

What a beauty! This 1920's classic bungalow is completely remodeled and ready for move-in. The relaxing front porch welcomes you to over 1700 sq ft of updated space including 3 bdrms, 2 bths, large family and dining area and island kitchen. The home includes washer, dryer and fridge. Spacious backyard and 1 car garage make this a gem. Short term lease and furniture included for additional fee. Ask agent for more details. Best deal in this historic neighborhood that's close to everything Bishop Arts and all Oak Cliff entertainment. Very convenient to downtown Dallas for quick commutes to work.