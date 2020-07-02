All apartments in Dallas
307 S Montreal Avenue
307 S Montreal Avenue

307 South Montreal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

307 South Montreal Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
What a beauty! This 1920's classic bungalow is completely remodeled and ready for move-in. The relaxing front porch welcomes you to over 1700 sq ft of updated space including 3 bdrms, 2 bths, large family and dining area and island kitchen. The home includes washer, dryer and fridge. Spacious backyard and 1 car garage make this a gem. Short term lease and furniture included for additional fee. Ask agent for more details. Best deal in this historic neighborhood that's close to everything Bishop Arts and all Oak Cliff entertainment. Very convenient to downtown Dallas for quick commutes to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 S Montreal Avenue have any available units?
307 S Montreal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 S Montreal Avenue have?
Some of 307 S Montreal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 S Montreal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 S Montreal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 S Montreal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 S Montreal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 307 S Montreal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 307 S Montreal Avenue offers parking.
Does 307 S Montreal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 S Montreal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 S Montreal Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 S Montreal Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 S Montreal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 S Montreal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 S Montreal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 S Montreal Avenue has units with dishwashers.

