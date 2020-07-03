Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
3011 Airhaven St
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:27 AM
3011 Airhaven St
3011 Airhaven Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3011 Airhaven Street, Dallas, TX 75229
Westhollow
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
I am looking for a roommate to rent my extra room/bathroom. House is fully furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3011 Airhaven St have any available units?
3011 Airhaven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3011 Airhaven St have?
Some of 3011 Airhaven St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3011 Airhaven St currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Airhaven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Airhaven St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 Airhaven St is pet friendly.
Does 3011 Airhaven St offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Airhaven St offers parking.
Does 3011 Airhaven St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 Airhaven St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Airhaven St have a pool?
No, 3011 Airhaven St does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Airhaven St have accessible units?
No, 3011 Airhaven St does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Airhaven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Airhaven St has units with dishwashers.
