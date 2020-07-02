All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2714 Park Row ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2714 Park Row ave
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:01 PM

2714 Park Row ave

2714 Park Row Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2714 Park Row Avenue, Dallas, TX 75215
Edgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 bathrooms Large 1600sq. foot house for Rent
Text or Call Evelyn (214)866-5982

Rent $1400.00 Deposit $1400

Super large yard. Nice neighborhood Central AC, Washer Dryer hook up.

All our Houses have alarms so please set up appointment we don't want the police showing up and shooting anyone. We are not Joking Please for your safety Call and Make an appointment. Evelyn (214)866-5982
3 bedroom 2 baths, with central Heat and AC. Large front and back yard. Washer dryer connections. $1400 rent - $1400 Deposit Move into day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Park Row ave have any available units?
2714 Park Row ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 2714 Park Row ave currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Park Row ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Park Row ave pet-friendly?
No, 2714 Park Row ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2714 Park Row ave offer parking?
No, 2714 Park Row ave does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Park Row ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Park Row ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Park Row ave have a pool?
No, 2714 Park Row ave does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Park Row ave have accessible units?
No, 2714 Park Row ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Park Row ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2714 Park Row ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2714 Park Row ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2714 Park Row ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments
3500 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Aspen Creek
5616 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Woodside Bridle Path Apartments
13660 C.F. Hawn Fwy
Dallas, TX 75253
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Berkshire Auburn
5515 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Stone Ridge Apartments
4750 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University