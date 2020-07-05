2449 San Marcus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come home to this beautifully updated Casa View gem! As you enter, you’ll immediately notice the original hardwood floors and generous room sizes. The kitchen was recently updated with designer lighting, timeless black granite countertops and a sleek white backsplash. With three bedrooms, this home is sure to please. The hall bathroom has been completely updated with new tile, fixtures, tub and vanity. The front porch and serene backyard set this home apart from the competition. Roof and gutters replaced September 2019. Welcome Home!