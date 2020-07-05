All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:06 AM

2449 San Marcus Avenue

Location

2449 San Marcus Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Come home to this beautifully updated Casa View gem! As you enter, you’ll immediately notice the original hardwood floors and generous room sizes. The kitchen was recently updated with designer lighting, timeless black granite countertops and a sleek white backsplash. With three bedrooms, this home is sure to please. The hall bathroom has been completely updated with new tile, fixtures, tub and vanity. The front porch and serene backyard set this home apart from the competition. Roof and gutters replaced September 2019. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

