2444 Southwood Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:36 PM

2444 Southwood Drive

2444 Southwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2444 Southwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75233
Kimball

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous single story gem!! Step inside to see wide open living spaces with stunning hardwood floors, neutral paint and a great floor plan that is perfect for everyday living. Kitchen is adorned with white cabinetry, electric cook-top stainless steel appliances and opens up to the spacious east in breakfast nook. Nicely sized Master Retreat with a ceiling fan and attached bath features upgrades galore including a separate shower with decorative tile surround + pendant sink. Generously sized guest bedroom suites all with hardwood floors for easy maintenance! HUGE tree lined backyard offers tons of room to add a pool, play-set or just enjoy the large lot! Separate two car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2444 Southwood Drive have any available units?
2444 Southwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2444 Southwood Drive have?
Some of 2444 Southwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2444 Southwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2444 Southwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2444 Southwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2444 Southwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2444 Southwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2444 Southwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2444 Southwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2444 Southwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2444 Southwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2444 Southwood Drive has a pool.
Does 2444 Southwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2444 Southwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2444 Southwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2444 Southwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

