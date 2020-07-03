2444 Southwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous single story gem!! Step inside to see wide open living spaces with stunning hardwood floors, neutral paint and a great floor plan that is perfect for everyday living. Kitchen is adorned with white cabinetry, electric cook-top stainless steel appliances and opens up to the spacious east in breakfast nook. Nicely sized Master Retreat with a ceiling fan and attached bath features upgrades galore including a separate shower with decorative tile surround + pendant sink. Generously sized guest bedroom suites all with hardwood floors for easy maintenance! HUGE tree lined backyard offers tons of room to add a pool, play-set or just enjoy the large lot! Separate two car garage!