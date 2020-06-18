2419 Throckmorton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

UPCOMING NEW DEVELOPING NEIGHBORHOOD in Uptown-Medical District area !

SHORT TERM LEASE & FURNISHED OPTIONS AVAILABLE AT A DIFFERENT RATE. (contact agent to discuss your clients needs) This neighborhood is one of the hidden gems with more to come in the next few years.

Top of the Line Details in this 3 story Modern Duplex. Nestled near the Tollway with access to Everything the City has to offer. Kitchen-Aide Appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, ceiling fan on covered patio, modern landscaping with large front yard for your furry friends. A $500 Refundable pet deposit & $500 Non Refundable pet fee is required for each pet. Lessee needs to verify schools & room sizes.