Last updated November 1 2019 at 1:55 AM

2419 Throckmorton Street

2419 Throckmorton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2419 Throckmorton Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
UPCOMING NEW DEVELOPING NEIGHBORHOOD in Uptown-Medical District area !
SHORT TERM LEASE & FURNISHED OPTIONS AVAILABLE AT A DIFFERENT RATE. (contact agent to discuss your clients needs) This neighborhood is one of the hidden gems with more to come in the next few years.
Top of the Line Details in this 3 story Modern Duplex. Nestled near the Tollway with access to Everything the City has to offer. Kitchen-Aide Appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, ceiling fan on covered patio, modern landscaping with large front yard for your furry friends. A $500 Refundable pet deposit & $500 Non Refundable pet fee is required for each pet. Lessee needs to verify schools & room sizes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Throckmorton Street have any available units?
2419 Throckmorton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Throckmorton Street have?
Some of 2419 Throckmorton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Throckmorton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Throckmorton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Throckmorton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Throckmorton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Throckmorton Street offer parking?
No, 2419 Throckmorton Street does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Throckmorton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Throckmorton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Throckmorton Street have a pool?
No, 2419 Throckmorton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Throckmorton Street have accessible units?
No, 2419 Throckmorton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Throckmorton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 Throckmorton Street has units with dishwashers.

