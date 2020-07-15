/
University of Dallas
18 Apartments For Rent Near University of Dallas
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
59 Units Available
The Carolyn
900 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,395
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1084 sqft
Introducing The Carolyn, a stunning community of one, two, and three bedroom Irving apartments in an ideal location.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
35 Units Available
Jefferson Eastshore
1100 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,283
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,307
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1206 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. With its modern design mixed with traditional details, Jefferson Eastshore is the epitome of understated luxury.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
61 Units Available
Crest at Las Colinas
871 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,169
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1274 sqft
Living across from Lake Carolyn is only one benefit of living in this community. There's a pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym on the property. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
26 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
633 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1227 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
38 Units Available
801 LasCo
801 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,172
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,267
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1100 sqft
Be the first to live in your luxury apartment near State Highway 161 N. Apartments feature 10- to 14-foot ceilings and granite counters. Relax on the rooftop terrace or at the pool. Near DART.
1 of 57
Last updated July 15 at 09:20 AM
24 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,110
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1249 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
45 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 AM
43 Units Available
AMLI Campion Trail
777 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,082
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1159 sqft
Close to Campion Trail and Las Colinas Urban Center Station. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with oversized garden tubs. On-site amenities include two courtyards with resort-style swimming pools.
1 of 71
Last updated July 15 at 12:22 PM
38 Units Available
The Cayman Las Colinas
1071 Lake Carolyn Parkway, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,351
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1270 sqft
Modern, luxury living at its best. Upscale interiors with ample space, gourmet kitchens and large windows. On-site cross training area, tanning room, club lounge and ample green space.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
38 Units Available
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,125
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,111
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1226 sqft
Deluxe 1-2 bedroom units have stainless steel appliances, garden tubs and private patios or balconies. Property offers views of Lake Carolyn, clubhouse, pool and gym. Located close to I-35E, University of Dallas, golfing and more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:42 AM
116 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,264
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,036
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1089 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
45 Units Available
Lakeside Urban Center
850 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1197 sqft
One- and two-bedroom updated apartments in Irving, TX. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, hot tub, fitness center, grill area. Near Lake Carolyn with easy access to Hwy. 114.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 AM
26 Units Available
AMLI Las Colinas
1050 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,187
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1438 sqft
Airy homes with soaring ceilings and huge windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating for two dozen. Gym with full cardio theater and lifting equipment. Central courtyard with pool, hot tub, fire pit.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
19 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1152 sqft
This charming community is on the 5050 Dart Bus Line and near entertainment. Each home features black appliances, granite countertops, and designer finishes. Pool, business center, and fitness center on site.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 12:15 PM
3 Units Available
Legends
Agave Villas
1115 N O Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
975 sqft
At Agave Villas, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Relax at our sparkling swimming pool featuring an expansive sundeck and grilling area.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
Arts District
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
1 of 30
Last updated July 14 at 02:42 PM
5 Units Available
Arts District
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.