Last updated July 9 2019 at 9:28 AM

2407 Wild Cherry Way

2407 Wild Cherry Way · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Wild Cherry Way, Dallas, TX 75206
Henderson

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
yoga
Beautiful 3-story Townhome located in Knox Henderson area close to dining & shopping area & just minutes to Uptown, Downtown & Greenville Ave. Private guest suite & full bath on 1st floor. The second floor offers hardwood floors w an open concept Living area & a taste of outside on your covered balcony to enjoy grilling or entertaining, Dining, Guest Bath & Kitchen. Kitchen features 42-in cabinets, granite, gas cooking & SS appliances with tons of natural light. On the 3rd floor Master suite with double sinks, vanity and huge glass shower with bench. Also, on this level is a flex-space perfect for an office, yoga, or additional living fun. One small pet up to 35 pounds fully grown, no puppies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Wild Cherry Way have any available units?
2407 Wild Cherry Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2407 Wild Cherry Way have?
Some of 2407 Wild Cherry Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Wild Cherry Way currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Wild Cherry Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Wild Cherry Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Wild Cherry Way is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Wild Cherry Way offer parking?
No, 2407 Wild Cherry Way does not offer parking.
Does 2407 Wild Cherry Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Wild Cherry Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Wild Cherry Way have a pool?
No, 2407 Wild Cherry Way does not have a pool.
Does 2407 Wild Cherry Way have accessible units?
No, 2407 Wild Cherry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Wild Cherry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Wild Cherry Way has units with dishwashers.

