2407 Wild Cherry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite pet friendly yoga

Beautiful 3-story Townhome located in Knox Henderson area close to dining & shopping area & just minutes to Uptown, Downtown & Greenville Ave. Private guest suite & full bath on 1st floor. The second floor offers hardwood floors w an open concept Living area & a taste of outside on your covered balcony to enjoy grilling or entertaining, Dining, Guest Bath & Kitchen. Kitchen features 42-in cabinets, granite, gas cooking & SS appliances with tons of natural light. On the 3rd floor Master suite with double sinks, vanity and huge glass shower with bench. Also, on this level is a flex-space perfect for an office, yoga, or additional living fun. One small pet up to 35 pounds fully grown, no puppies.