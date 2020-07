Amenities

Soft Loft Living! Starting in the $1200's Plus 6 Weeks Free! Brand New Medical District Apartments, Residents will be able to choose from a variety of luxurious studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartment floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, pool, and dog park. Great location near Love Field and the Medical District allows residents to live near the best shopping and dining venues Uptown Dallas has to offer.