All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 2224 Hawes Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
2224 Hawes Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:00 PM

2224 Hawes Ave

2224 Hawes Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lovefield West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2224 Hawes Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
yoga
In the apartment hunt?
=================================

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

It's been a crazy few months recently. Ever since you moved into that amazing new Dallas apartment people just can't hold themselves back. Strangers on the street ask you for your autograph & selfies. Cool chic magazines want you to be their featured story. What a whirlwind! Who knew moving into a brand new apartment would have such a dramatic impact on your life?!

Anyways, now you've managed to create a full time sustainable income (enough to quit that crappy job) just by instagramming your extremely well decorated apartment every now and then.
___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Wood-Style Flooring

Under-Cabinet Lighting

Statement Pendant Lighting

Striking Granite Countertops

Energy Efficient Stainless-Steel Appliances

Side-by-Side Refrigerators

Pet-Friendly Homes with Attached Yards Available

Full-Size Washer and Dryer Included

Keyless Entry

Dual Vanities and Glass-Enclosed Showers Available

Two Designer Color Schemes

10 to 14 Feet Ceiling Heights

Expansive Walk-In Closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Sky Lounge with Outdoor Entertaining Terrace

Retreat-Inspired Pool Deck with Swim-Up Bar

Fitness Studio Featuring Technogym Equipment

Clubhouse with Gaming Area

Car Charging Stations Available

Garden Lounge Featuring Fireside Retreat

Limited-Access Parking Structure

Minutes to Uptown, Downtown, and Victory Park

Dog Wash Station

Bike Shop

Mini Market

Outdoor BBQ Kitchen

Cyber Lounge with Wi-Fi and Printer

Package Delivery & Storage System

Private Yoga Studio

On-Site Storage Units Available

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2224 Hawes Ave have any available units?
2224 Hawes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2224 Hawes Ave have?
Some of 2224 Hawes Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2224 Hawes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Hawes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Hawes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2224 Hawes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2224 Hawes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Hawes Ave offers parking.
Does 2224 Hawes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2224 Hawes Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Hawes Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2224 Hawes Ave has a pool.
Does 2224 Hawes Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2224 Hawes Ave has accessible units.
Does 2224 Hawes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Hawes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St
Dallas, TX 75201
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Magnolia on Gilbert Apartments
4020 Gilbert Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University