2224 Hawes Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car charging carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access key fob access yoga

Apartment Amenities



Wood-Style Flooring



Under-Cabinet Lighting



Statement Pendant Lighting



Striking Granite Countertops



Energy Efficient Stainless-Steel Appliances



Side-by-Side Refrigerators



Pet-Friendly Homes with Attached Yards Available



Full-Size Washer and Dryer Included



Keyless Entry



Dual Vanities and Glass-Enclosed Showers Available



Two Designer Color Schemes



10 to 14 Feet Ceiling Heights



Expansive Walk-In Closets



Community Amenities



Sky Lounge with Outdoor Entertaining Terrace



Retreat-Inspired Pool Deck with Swim-Up Bar



Fitness Studio Featuring Technogym Equipment



Clubhouse with Gaming Area



Car Charging Stations Available



Garden Lounge Featuring Fireside Retreat



Limited-Access Parking Structure



Minutes to Uptown, Downtown, and Victory Park



Dog Wash Station



Bike Shop



Mini Market



Outdoor BBQ Kitchen



Cyber Lounge with Wi-Fi and Printer



Package Delivery & Storage System



Private Yoga Studio



On-Site Storage Units Available



