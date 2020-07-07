2224 Hawes Ave

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
It's been a crazy few months recently. Ever since you moved into that amazing new Dallas apartment people just can't hold themselves back. Strangers on the street ask you for your autograph & selfies. Cool chic magazines want you to be their featured story. What a whirlwind! Who knew moving into a brand new apartment would have such a dramatic impact on your life?!
Anyways, now you've managed to create a full time sustainable income (enough to quit that crappy job) just by instagramming your extremely well decorated apartment every now and then.
Apartment Amenities
Wood-Style Flooring
Under-Cabinet Lighting
Statement Pendant Lighting
Striking Granite Countertops
Energy Efficient Stainless-Steel Appliances
Side-by-Side Refrigerators
Pet-Friendly Homes with Attached Yards Available
Full-Size Washer and Dryer Included
Keyless Entry
Dual Vanities and Glass-Enclosed Showers Available
Two Designer Color Schemes
10 to 14 Feet Ceiling Heights
Expansive Walk-In Closets
Community Amenities
Sky Lounge with Outdoor Entertaining Terrace
Retreat-Inspired Pool Deck with Swim-Up Bar
Fitness Studio Featuring Technogym Equipment
Clubhouse with Gaming Area
Car Charging Stations Available
Garden Lounge Featuring Fireside Retreat
Limited-Access Parking Structure
Minutes to Uptown, Downtown, and Victory Park
Dog Wash Station
Bike Shop
Mini Market
Outdoor BBQ Kitchen
Cyber Lounge with Wi-Fi and Printer
Package Delivery & Storage System
Private Yoga Studio
On-Site Storage Units Available