Gables Uptown Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room pool table

Live in the heart of Uptown Dallas where the best of both worlds are steps away. Uptown Trail offers it all. You can be active with direct access to the Katy Trail, soak in the sun poolside, be a social butterfly while enjoying the cities' night life or be your authentic self in the comfort of your own home. With fully upgraded homes with #EVERYDAYGREEN features, built-in sound systems and state-of-the-art amenities, we know you'll love it as much as we do.