Dallas, TX
2133 Lovedale Avenue
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:08 PM

2133 Lovedale Avenue

2133 Lovedale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2133 Lovedale Avenue, Dallas, TX 75235
Lovefield West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New 2019 townhome for lease located near the Dallas Medical District and Love Field just 20 min away from Dallas! This townhome was built with the finest finishes including ceramic tile, marble in master bath with frameless shower, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, stainless appliances and designer wooden front door. Open floor plan and private back porch area is great for entertaining indoors or out. Two car garage on front of townhome keeps your vehicles out of the Texas heat! Home includes Vivint smart home control system with video doorbell, thermostat and front door lock. Would negotiate for multiple year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Lovedale Avenue have any available units?
2133 Lovedale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Lovedale Avenue have?
Some of 2133 Lovedale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Lovedale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Lovedale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Lovedale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2133 Lovedale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2133 Lovedale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2133 Lovedale Avenue offers parking.
Does 2133 Lovedale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Lovedale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Lovedale Avenue have a pool?
No, 2133 Lovedale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Lovedale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2133 Lovedale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Lovedale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 Lovedale Avenue has units with dishwashers.

