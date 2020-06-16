2133 Lovedale Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

New 2019 townhome for lease located near the Dallas Medical District and Love Field just 20 min away from Dallas! This townhome was built with the finest finishes including ceramic tile, marble in master bath with frameless shower, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, stainless appliances and designer wooden front door. Open floor plan and private back porch area is great for entertaining indoors or out. Two car garage on front of townhome keeps your vehicles out of the Texas heat! Home includes Vivint smart home control system with video doorbell, thermostat and front door lock. Would negotiate for multiple year lease.