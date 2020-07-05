2109 Tolosa Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Be the first to enjoy this reimagined and freshly renovated home! Beautifully remodeled 3 br, 2 bath in desirable Casa View. Great open concept living. Kitchen, living and dining flow in a wide open space, great for entertaining or just relaxiing with the family. The spacious kitchen includes a center island, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Both baths are updated with a contempory vanity and ceramic tile. Bedrooms are comfortable size. Master bedroom includes en suite bath with shower stall. Wonderful large backyard for entertaining.