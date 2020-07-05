All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 12 2019 at 5:49 AM

2109 Tolosa Drive

2109 Tolosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Tolosa Drive, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Be the first to enjoy this reimagined and freshly renovated home! Beautifully remodeled 3 br, 2 bath in desirable Casa View. Great open concept living. Kitchen, living and dining flow in a wide open space, great for entertaining or just relaxiing with the family. The spacious kitchen includes a center island, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Both baths are updated with a contempory vanity and ceramic tile. Bedrooms are comfortable size. Master bedroom includes en suite bath with shower stall. Wonderful large backyard for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Tolosa Drive have any available units?
2109 Tolosa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Tolosa Drive have?
Some of 2109 Tolosa Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Tolosa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Tolosa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Tolosa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Tolosa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2109 Tolosa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Tolosa Drive offers parking.
Does 2109 Tolosa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Tolosa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Tolosa Drive have a pool?
No, 2109 Tolosa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Tolosa Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Tolosa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Tolosa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Tolosa Drive has units with dishwashers.

