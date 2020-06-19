2104 N Haskell Ave

Amenities
Fully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in Cityplace. 5 minute commute to downtown. Walking distance to lower Greenville, Baylor, Katy Trail, Santa Fe Trail and West Village.
Huge master suite with seating area. 150+ square foot master bath with double sink vanity, oversized walk-in shower with dual spray heads, separate floating tub, large walk-in closet with washer and dryer.
Kitchen has been renovated with matching stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and hand-scraped hardwood floors that extend throughout the living area.
Private 2 car garage with gated entrance.
700+ square foot rooftop deck with dining seating and remarkable view of downtown.
(RLNE4617181)