Dallas, TX
2104 N Haskell Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2104 N Haskell Ave

2104 North Haskell Avenue · No Longer Available
Dallas
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

2104 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse in Cityplace. 5 minute commute to downtown. Walking distance to lower Greenville, Baylor, Katy Trail, Santa Fe Trail and West Village.

Huge master suite with seating area. 150+ square foot master bath with double sink vanity, oversized walk-in shower with dual spray heads, separate floating tub, large walk-in closet with washer and dryer.

Kitchen has been renovated with matching stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and hand-scraped hardwood floors that extend throughout the living area.

Private 2 car garage with gated entrance.

700+ square foot rooftop deck with dining seating and remarkable view of downtown.

(RLNE4617181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 N Haskell Ave have any available units?
2104 N Haskell Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 N Haskell Ave have?
Some of 2104 N Haskell Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 N Haskell Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2104 N Haskell Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 N Haskell Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 N Haskell Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2104 N Haskell Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2104 N Haskell Ave offers parking.
Does 2104 N Haskell Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 N Haskell Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 N Haskell Ave have a pool?
No, 2104 N Haskell Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2104 N Haskell Ave have accessible units?
No, 2104 N Haskell Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 N Haskell Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 N Haskell Ave has units with dishwashers.

