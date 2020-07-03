All apartments in Dallas
2010 Iroquois Street
Last updated March 21 2020 at 5:00 AM

2010 Iroquois Street

2010 Iroquois Street · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Iroquois Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptionally Beautiful! Move In Ready Condition, all you need is your furniture and you are Home! Seller has updated almost everything in this home, shows like new! Modern colors and fixtures including new flooring, with laminates and upgraded carpet. New Paint at all interior with modern color paint and fixtures! Kitchen is beautiful Open and bright with granite tops and back splash! Has Electric Stove , Dishwasher, Disposal, and White Painted cabinets! All you need is to take your refrigerator! 4 Bedrooms all on 2nd floor and 2.5 Baths! This home has it all, Attached garage with automatic door opener and private Fence Big Yard! Super accessible to get on to I-30 and commute to work or play! Req app Fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Iroquois Street have any available units?
2010 Iroquois Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 Iroquois Street have?
Some of 2010 Iroquois Street's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 Iroquois Street currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Iroquois Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Iroquois Street pet-friendly?
No, 2010 Iroquois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2010 Iroquois Street offer parking?
Yes, 2010 Iroquois Street offers parking.
Does 2010 Iroquois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Iroquois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Iroquois Street have a pool?
No, 2010 Iroquois Street does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Iroquois Street have accessible units?
No, 2010 Iroquois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Iroquois Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 Iroquois Street has units with dishwashers.

