2010 Iroquois Street

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptionally Beautiful! Move In Ready Condition, all you need is your furniture and you are Home! Seller has updated almost everything in this home, shows like new! Modern colors and fixtures including new flooring, with laminates and upgraded carpet. New Paint at all interior with modern color paint and fixtures! Kitchen is beautiful Open and bright with granite tops and back splash! Has Electric Stove , Dishwasher, Disposal, and White Painted cabinets! All you need is to take your refrigerator! 4 Bedrooms all on 2nd floor and 2.5 Baths! This home has it all, Attached garage with automatic door opener and private Fence Big Yard! Super accessible to get on to I-30 and commute to work or play! Req app Fee