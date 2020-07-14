Prairie House

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: Weight limit: 0-20 lbs on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0-30 lbs on all 1st floor units with yards. 31-50 lbs on all 1st floor units with yards.
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern).
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.