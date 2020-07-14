All apartments in Dallas
Prairie House

5324 East Side Avenue · (406) 300-3681
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5324 East Side Avenue, Dallas, TX 75214

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prairie House.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you want to come home to a page out of history with modern amenities

Step back in time and feel right at home circa 1930 in a 4-plex home filled floor to ceiling with vintage charm complemented by all the modern luxuries. The Prairie House is nestled peacefully on a historic street, where the sounds of hustle and bustle are eclipsed by cross breezes and the comforting quiet of the natural outdoors.

What’s outdoors:

Gorgeously refreshed 1930’s curb appeal on a historic street
Peaceful natural setting with mature trees and immaculate landscaping
A pet friendly fenced yard with tons of privacy

What’s indoors:

Soaring high ceilings typical of historic properties
Stunning Oak hardwood floors throughout
Impressive fireplaces with 1930’s character
Large windows that look out to a private and mature yard
and so much more!

Property style profile: historic charm + peaceful setting + classic luxury

The Power Personality Spectrum: History Buff + Librarian

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: Weight limit: 0-20 lbs on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0-30 lbs on all 1st floor units with yards. 31-50 lbs on all 1st floor units with yards.
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern).
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prairie House have any available units?
Prairie House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Prairie House have?
Some of Prairie House's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prairie House currently offering any rent specials?
Prairie House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prairie House pet-friendly?
Yes, Prairie House is pet friendly.
Does Prairie House offer parking?
Yes, Prairie House offers parking.
Does Prairie House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Prairie House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Prairie House have a pool?
Yes, Prairie House has a pool.
Does Prairie House have accessible units?
No, Prairie House does not have accessible units.
Does Prairie House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prairie House has units with dishwashers.
