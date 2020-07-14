Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you want to come home to a page out of history with modern amenities



Step back in time and feel right at home circa 1930 in a 4-plex home filled floor to ceiling with vintage charm complemented by all the modern luxuries. The Prairie House is nestled peacefully on a historic street, where the sounds of hustle and bustle are eclipsed by cross breezes and the comforting quiet of the natural outdoors.



What’s outdoors:



Gorgeously refreshed 1930’s curb appeal on a historic street

Peaceful natural setting with mature trees and immaculate landscaping

A pet friendly fenced yard with tons of privacy



What’s indoors:



Soaring high ceilings typical of historic properties

Stunning Oak hardwood floors throughout

Impressive fireplaces with 1930’s character

Large windows that look out to a private and mature yard

and so much more!



Property style profile: historic charm + peaceful setting + classic luxury



The Power Personality Spectrum: History Buff + Librarian