Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18620 Featherwood Drive

18620 Featherwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18620 Featherwood Drive, Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Desirable open floor plan, 1 story, soft contemporary home with pool in North Dallas with Plano Schools. There's great ambient light throughout this home. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom is private and features a fireplace, private patio & access to side yard. Master bath has his & her closets & an over-sized jetted tub. Game room can be 4th bedroom. Don't miss the 2 patios and cool off this summer in the newly renovated pool with fountain feature! Don't worry about pool maintenance as owner is paying for a professional to maintain.
INCLUDES fridge, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18620 Featherwood Drive have any available units?
18620 Featherwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 18620 Featherwood Drive have?
Some of 18620 Featherwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18620 Featherwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18620 Featherwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18620 Featherwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18620 Featherwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 18620 Featherwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18620 Featherwood Drive offers parking.
Does 18620 Featherwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18620 Featherwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18620 Featherwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 18620 Featherwood Drive has a pool.
Does 18620 Featherwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 18620 Featherwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18620 Featherwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18620 Featherwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

