18620 Featherwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Desirable open floor plan, 1 story, soft contemporary home with pool in North Dallas with Plano Schools. There's great ambient light throughout this home. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops. Master bedroom is private and features a fireplace, private patio & access to side yard. Master bath has his & her closets & an over-sized jetted tub. Game room can be 4th bedroom. Don't miss the 2 patios and cool off this summer in the newly renovated pool with fountain feature! Don't worry about pool maintenance as owner is paying for a professional to maintain.

INCLUDES fridge, washer & dryer.