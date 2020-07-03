Rent Calculator
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:12 AM
1 of 23
1811 Euclid Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville West
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
This spacious and modern condo is walkable to EVERYTHING on Henderson and Lower Greenville. High ceilings, attached garage, second living space, private office and a generous fenced yard.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1811 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1811 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1811 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1811 Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1811 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1811 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1811 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1811 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1811 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1811 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
