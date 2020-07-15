All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:08 AM

The Woods of Five Mile Creek

6010 S Westmoreland Rd · (833) 830-3913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6010 S Westmoreland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-1027 · Avail. Aug 12

$993

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 2-235 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 4-435 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-418 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 10-1036 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Unit 6-624 · Avail. now

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7-714 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,566

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1245 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woods of Five Mile Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
package receiving
accessible
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
e-payments
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

The Woods of Five Mile Creek is located in beautiful Dallas, Texas. Our apartment home community was strategically established near Interstates 20, 45 and 35E enabling easy accessibility from anywhere in The Metroplex. Parents will be thrilled to learn we are zoned for the prestigious Dallas Independent School District. We are also in proximity to fine dining, superb shopping, and exciting entertainment.

Choose from our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans available for rent. Enjoy stellar apartment features such as a balcony or patio, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, attached garages, and an all-electric kitchen complete with a microwave as well as a dishwasher. The possibilities are endless with gorgeous carpeted and hardwood flooring. All family is welcome as we are a pet-friendly community.

Our community amenities were created with our residents in mind. Reap the benefits of our state-of-the-art fitness center, welcoming clubhouse, business center, or utilize our laundry facility. Take an afternoon and make waves in our shimmering swimming pool or soothing spa. Schedule a tour today and discover why The Woods of Five Mile Creek is the best-kept secret in Dallas, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 for anyone over the age of 18
Deposit: $150 for 1 bedrooms; $250 for 2 bedrooms; $350 for 3 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $150- $400 admin fee depending on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Maximum adult weight is 35 pounds. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woods of Five Mile Creek have any available units?
The Woods of Five Mile Creek has 13 units available starting at $993 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Woods of Five Mile Creek have?
Some of The Woods of Five Mile Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woods of Five Mile Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Woods of Five Mile Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woods of Five Mile Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woods of Five Mile Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Woods of Five Mile Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Woods of Five Mile Creek offers parking.
Does The Woods of Five Mile Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woods of Five Mile Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woods of Five Mile Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Woods of Five Mile Creek has a pool.
Does The Woods of Five Mile Creek have accessible units?
Yes, The Woods of Five Mile Creek has accessible units.
Does The Woods of Five Mile Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woods of Five Mile Creek has units with dishwashers.
