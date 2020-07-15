Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub package receiving accessible 24hr laundry bbq/grill e-payments lobby online portal smoke-free community trash valet

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



The Woods of Five Mile Creek is located in beautiful Dallas, Texas. Our apartment home community was strategically established near Interstates 20, 45 and 35E enabling easy accessibility from anywhere in The Metroplex. Parents will be thrilled to learn we are zoned for the prestigious Dallas Independent School District. We are also in proximity to fine dining, superb shopping, and exciting entertainment.



Choose from our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans available for rent. Enjoy stellar apartment features such as a balcony or patio, walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, attached garages, and an all-electric kitchen complete with a microwave as well as a dishwasher. The possibilities are endless with gorgeous carpeted and hardwood flooring. All family is welcome as we are a pet-friendly community.



Our community amenities were created with our residents in mind. Reap the benefits of our state-of-the-art fitness center, welcoming clubhouse, business center, or utilize our laundry facility. Take an afternoon and make waves in our shimmering swimming pool or soothing spa. Schedule a tour today and discover why The Woods of Five Mile Creek is the best-kept secret in Dallas, TX.