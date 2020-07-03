18027 Firecrest Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located near the Dallas Tollway,GB & Preston Rd.This low maintenance living home offers so much charm.Light & bright with vaulted ceilings & several windows for natural light! Large open kitchen with granite counter tops,ship-lap decorative wall & tons of cabinets.Spacious living room with a custom fireplace accent wall.Both bedrooms are located upstairs with an open loft, perfect for a home office.Master bedroom suite has double mirrored closets with a spacious mater bath with tons of counter space & a jetted tub! Excellent storage throughout the home. New AC in 2016.Adorable private yard with patio!New board on board 8ft fence,AC barrier fence,updated kitchen hardware & new breakfast nook flooring.A must see!