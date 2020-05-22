17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Executive Lease located on White Rock Creek in Gated, Guarded, North Dallas Community. Easy Access to North Dallas Tollway and George Bush Turnpike! Exquisite Interior Architectural Details Including Floating Staircase, Elegant Formal Living and Dining with Soaring Ceilings, Walls of Windows and Amazing views! Well Appointed Study, Two Separate Balconies Over Look an Enormous Pool with Huge Wooden Deck Cantilevered Above the Creek. Big Master Suite Features Beautifully Detailed Walls, Crown Molding and Unique Ceiling Design. PLANO SCHOOLS!