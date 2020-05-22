All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:45 AM

17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive

17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Executive Lease located on White Rock Creek in Gated, Guarded, North Dallas Community. Easy Access to North Dallas Tollway and George Bush Turnpike! Exquisite Interior Architectural Details Including Floating Staircase, Elegant Formal Living and Dining with Soaring Ceilings, Walls of Windows and Amazing views! Well Appointed Study, Two Separate Balconies Over Look an Enormous Pool with Huge Wooden Deck Cantilevered Above the Creek. Big Master Suite Features Beautifully Detailed Walls, Crown Molding and Unique Ceiling Design. PLANO SCHOOLS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive have any available units?
17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive have?
Some of 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17607 Cedar Creek Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

