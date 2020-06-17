1633 Duet Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Charming One Story Home for Lease in Dallas - Charming one story home for lease in Dallas. Built in 2004. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 1890 sq ft. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, electric stove and microwave. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Two car garage. Large fenced backyard perfect for family entertainment.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4525279)