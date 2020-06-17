All apartments in Dallas
Location

1633 Duet Drive, Dallas, TX 75241
Singing Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Charming One Story Home for Lease in Dallas - Charming one story home for lease in Dallas. Built in 2004. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. 1890 sq ft. Open floor plan. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, electric stove and microwave. Living room has wood burning fireplace. Two car garage. Large fenced backyard perfect for family entertainment.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4525279)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1633 Duet Dr have any available units?
1633 Duet Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1633 Duet Dr have?
Some of 1633 Duet Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1633 Duet Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1633 Duet Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1633 Duet Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1633 Duet Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1633 Duet Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1633 Duet Dr offers parking.
Does 1633 Duet Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1633 Duet Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1633 Duet Dr have a pool?
No, 1633 Duet Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1633 Duet Dr have accessible units?
No, 1633 Duet Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1633 Duet Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1633 Duet Dr has units with dishwashers.

