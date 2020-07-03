1608 Main St

Amenities
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!
Apartment Amenities
Ask about the availability of an upgraded apartment with new cabinetry, appliances and finishes
Ceiling fans
Central air/heating
All electric kitchens
Penthouse units and corner units
Original, historic 1913 hardwood floors
Exposed brick
Structural concrete ceilings with exposed ductwork
Expansive city and skyline views
Full-size washer/dryers
Extra storage
Private foyers
Intrusion alarm available
Spacious walk-in closets
Community Amenities
Rooftop pool and spa
17-story high-rise with elevators
Assigned parking in garage
Sky Fitness – state-of-the-art fitness center with city views
Outdoor kitchen with seating area
Rooftop resident lounge
Coffee bar
Complimentary Wi-Fi in the lobby, the rooftop lounge and the laundry facility
On-site laundry facility
