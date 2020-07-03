1608 Main St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub internet access lobby

Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Ask about the availability of an upgraded apartment with new cabinetry, appliances and finishes



Ceiling fans



Central air/heating



All electric kitchens



Penthouse units and corner units



Original, historic 1913 hardwood floors



Exposed brick



Structural concrete ceilings with exposed ductwork



Expansive city and skyline views



Full-size washer/dryers



Extra storage



Private foyers



Intrusion alarm available



Spacious walk-in closets



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Rooftop pool and spa



17-story high-rise with elevators



Assigned parking in garage



Sky Fitness – state-of-the-art fitness center with city views



Outdoor kitchen with seating area



Rooftop resident lounge



Coffee bar



Complimentary Wi-Fi in the lobby, the rooftop lounge and the laundry facility



On-site laundry facility



=================================



In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!