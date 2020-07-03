All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 31 2019 at 4:41 AM

1608 Main St

1608 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Main Street, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
Ever wonder what it would be like to live in a swanky apartment from like 100 years ago? Traveling to the past to indulge your curiosity. Living here is kind of like that. Here you’ll get to experience what it was like to live in the land of things like prohibition (the cool parts). You can do Sherlock mystery solving type stuff. You can host cool turn of the century era masquerade parties. You can do shady business deals with other super wealthy industrialist monopolists type with names like Winston or Rockefeller. You get the idea. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Ask about the availability of an upgraded apartment with new cabinetry, appliances and finishes

Ceiling fans

Central air/heating

All electric kitchens

Penthouse units and corner units

Original, historic 1913 hardwood floors

Exposed brick

Structural concrete ceilings with exposed ductwork

Expansive city and skyline views

Full-size washer/dryers

Extra storage

Private foyers

Intrusion alarm available

Spacious walk-in closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Rooftop pool and spa

17-story high-rise with elevators

Assigned parking in garage

Sky Fitness – state-of-the-art fitness center with city views

Outdoor kitchen with seating area

Rooftop resident lounge

Coffee bar

Complimentary Wi-Fi in the lobby, the rooftop lounge and the laundry facility

On-site laundry facility

=================================

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Main St have any available units?
1608 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Main St have?
Some of 1608 Main St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Main St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1608 Main St offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Main St offers parking.
Does 1608 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Main St have a pool?
Yes, 1608 Main St has a pool.
Does 1608 Main St have accessible units?
Yes, 1608 Main St has accessible units.
Does 1608 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.

