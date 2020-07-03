All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 23 2019

15889 Preston Road

15889 State Hwy 289
Location

15889 State Hwy 289, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
Updated condo 2nd floor in a Great Location near Addison, The tollway and Bus lines.This beautiful condo offer: Full Size Refrigerator with 3 French-style doors. Built In Microwaves with high suction extractor, Self-Cleaning Oven, Large Walk-in Closet, Full-size Washer-Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Brick Fireplace with Mantle,Mini-Blinds, Vertical Blinds on Balcony, Water and Hot Water included, Spectrum Cable included, Remodeled bathroom with Jacuzzi, Remodeled kitchen.
Community offer: Swimming Pool, State-of-the-Art Exercise Room, Clubhouse, Spa, His and Hers Saunas with Showers, Covered Parking, Clothes Care Center, Central Mail Area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15889 Preston Road have any available units?
15889 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 15889 Preston Road have?
Some of 15889 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15889 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
15889 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15889 Preston Road pet-friendly?
No, 15889 Preston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 15889 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 15889 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 15889 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15889 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15889 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 15889 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 15889 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 15889 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15889 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15889 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

