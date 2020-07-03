15889 Preston Road

Amenities

Updated condo 2nd floor in a Great Location near Addison, The tollway and Bus lines.This beautiful condo offer: Full Size Refrigerator with 3 French-style doors. Built In Microwaves with high suction extractor, Self-Cleaning Oven, Large Walk-in Closet, Full-size Washer-Dryer, Ceiling Fans, Brick Fireplace with Mantle,Mini-Blinds, Vertical Blinds on Balcony, Water and Hot Water included, Spectrum Cable included, Remodeled bathroom with Jacuzzi, Remodeled kitchen.

Community offer: Swimming Pool, State-of-the-Art Exercise Room, Clubhouse, Spa, His and Hers Saunas with Showers, Covered Parking, Clothes Care Center, Central Mail Area.