1415 Reynoldston Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan concierge internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff now features laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile floors, new paint, ceiling fans, central heat/air, appliances, a fenced backyard and a spacious 2-car garage. The property is located in Oak Cliff, near both 67 and I-35. It sits right along Red Bird Creek, is a few houses from the bus stop, and is practically right across the street from Adelle Turner Elementary School! A short drive away is Thurgood Marshall Park, home to Bahama Beach Waterpark, plus Luby's restaurant and Wells Fargo Bank. Along Ledbetter Dr nearby is Sonic, Fiesta Mart, T-Mobile and Walgreens!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.