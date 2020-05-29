All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 1415 Reynoldston Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
1415 Reynoldston Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1415 Reynoldston Lane

1415 Reynoldston Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1415 Reynoldston Lane, Dallas, TX 75232
Wolf Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Oak Cliff now features laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile floors, new paint, ceiling fans, central heat/air, appliances, a fenced backyard and a spacious 2-car garage. The property is located in Oak Cliff, near both 67 and I-35. It sits right along Red Bird Creek, is a few houses from the bus stop, and is practically right across the street from Adelle Turner Elementary School! A short drive away is Thurgood Marshall Park, home to Bahama Beach Waterpark, plus Luby's restaurant and Wells Fargo Bank. Along Ledbetter Dr nearby is Sonic, Fiesta Mart, T-Mobile and Walgreens!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Reynoldston Lane have any available units?
1415 Reynoldston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Reynoldston Lane have?
Some of 1415 Reynoldston Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Reynoldston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Reynoldston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Reynoldston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Reynoldston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Reynoldston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1415 Reynoldston Lane offers parking.
Does 1415 Reynoldston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1415 Reynoldston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Reynoldston Lane have a pool?
No, 1415 Reynoldston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Reynoldston Lane have accessible units?
No, 1415 Reynoldston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Reynoldston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1415 Reynoldston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Fisher Trails
6418 Fisher Rd
Dallas, TX 75214
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University