Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13761 Biggs Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:00 AM
13761 Biggs Street
No Longer Available
Location
13761 Biggs Street, Dallas, TX 75253
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DUPLEX - 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom with 1 car garage. Nice fence. Exterior recently painted. Quiet area. No section 8. Application fee $40.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13761 Biggs Street have any available units?
13761 Biggs Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13761 Biggs Street have?
Some of 13761 Biggs Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13761 Biggs Street currently offering any rent specials?
13761 Biggs Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13761 Biggs Street pet-friendly?
No, 13761 Biggs Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 13761 Biggs Street offer parking?
Yes, 13761 Biggs Street offers parking.
Does 13761 Biggs Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13761 Biggs Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13761 Biggs Street have a pool?
No, 13761 Biggs Street does not have a pool.
Does 13761 Biggs Street have accessible units?
No, 13761 Biggs Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13761 Biggs Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13761 Biggs Street has units with dishwashers.
