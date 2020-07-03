Rent Calculator
1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue
1346 Ann Arbor Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1346 Ann Arbor Avenue, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Move-In Ready home, Big backyard - Nice home, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath. Large backyard. New Laminate flooring installed. Freshly painted. Section 8 housing accepted.
(RLNE3806876)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have any available units?
1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue offer parking?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 E Ann Arbor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
