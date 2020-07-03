All apartments in Dallas
1222 Brookmere Drive

1222 Brookmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1222 Brookmere Drive, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location, just a half mile to the Zoo, and 8 minutes to downtown, this neighborhood has beautiful topography to enjoy daily as you make your trek to and from work. Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, with an attached 1 car garage, with remote control access! Fresh paint & carpet, plus new wood-look floor in kitchen and entry, For security, their is an attached 1 car garage with large laundry room that can be accessed directly from the home. This home features central heat and air, and a new hot water heater! Large fully fenced backyard is great for Large dogs, with an additional deposit. You will feel the neighborhood pride of ownership of this tidy brick home, located on a street of brick homes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Brookmere Drive have any available units?
1222 Brookmere Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Brookmere Drive have?
Some of 1222 Brookmere Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Brookmere Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Brookmere Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Brookmere Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Brookmere Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Brookmere Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Brookmere Drive offers parking.
Does 1222 Brookmere Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Brookmere Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Brookmere Drive have a pool?
No, 1222 Brookmere Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Brookmere Drive have accessible units?
No, 1222 Brookmere Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Brookmere Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Brookmere Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

