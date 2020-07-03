1222 Brookmere Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great location, just a half mile to the Zoo, and 8 minutes to downtown, this neighborhood has beautiful topography to enjoy daily as you make your trek to and from work. Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, with an attached 1 car garage, with remote control access! Fresh paint & carpet, plus new wood-look floor in kitchen and entry, For security, their is an attached 1 car garage with large laundry room that can be accessed directly from the home. This home features central heat and air, and a new hot water heater! Large fully fenced backyard is great for Large dogs, with an additional deposit. You will feel the neighborhood pride of ownership of this tidy brick home, located on a street of brick homes!