11305 Park Central

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Quiet neighborhood in North Dallas with Huge Backyard Deck Oasis. JUST RENOVATED!! Beautiful Master Suite with HUGE WALK IN SHOWER, SKYLIGHT, MARBLE VANITY, DOUBLE SINK, and WALK IN CLOSET. Large open Living & Dining Area with Low Energy LED LIGHTING & Skylight. Custom Cabinets & Built in Bookshelves throughout. Entire home has wonderful natural light provided from 3 skylights. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms! ENERGY EFFICIENT LED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT! Stainless appliances included, Brand new fridge with water & ice maker, Granite Countertops in Kitchen. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. 1 CAR PRIVATE GARAGE. Gas burning fireplace in Living room. Private fenced yard front & back.