All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11305 Park Central.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11305 Park Central
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11305 Park Central

11305 Park Central Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11305 Park Central Place, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Quiet neighborhood in North Dallas with Huge Backyard Deck Oasis. JUST RENOVATED!! Beautiful Master Suite with HUGE WALK IN SHOWER, SKYLIGHT, MARBLE VANITY, DOUBLE SINK, and WALK IN CLOSET. Large open Living & Dining Area with Low Energy LED LIGHTING & Skylight. Custom Cabinets & Built in Bookshelves throughout. Entire home has wonderful natural light provided from 3 skylights. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms! ENERGY EFFICIENT LED LIGHTING THROUGHOUT! Stainless appliances included, Brand new fridge with water & ice maker, Granite Countertops in Kitchen. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. 1 CAR PRIVATE GARAGE. Gas burning fireplace in Living room. Private fenced yard front & back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11305 Park Central have any available units?
11305 Park Central doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11305 Park Central have?
Some of 11305 Park Central's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11305 Park Central currently offering any rent specials?
11305 Park Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11305 Park Central pet-friendly?
No, 11305 Park Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11305 Park Central offer parking?
Yes, 11305 Park Central offers parking.
Does 11305 Park Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11305 Park Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11305 Park Central have a pool?
No, 11305 Park Central does not have a pool.
Does 11305 Park Central have accessible units?
No, 11305 Park Central does not have accessible units.
Does 11305 Park Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11305 Park Central has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Signature at Trinity River
220 Stoneport Dr
Dallas, TX 75217
5 Mockingbird
5555 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Oaks of North Dallas Apartments
4701 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University