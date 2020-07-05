All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 112 Idlewheat Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
112 Idlewheat Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 Idlewheat Lane

112 Idlewheat Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 Idlewheat Lane, Dallas, TX 75241

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wood like flooring, Ceramic tile, carpet in bedroom, Large eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, stove and refrigerator, large master bedroom, and master bath features garden tub, stand up shower and walk-in closet, separate laundry room, fenced yard, 2 car garage. Easy Access to I35 and I20!
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Idlewheat Lane have any available units?
112 Idlewheat Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Idlewheat Lane have?
Some of 112 Idlewheat Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Idlewheat Lane currently offering any rent specials?
112 Idlewheat Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Idlewheat Lane pet-friendly?
No, 112 Idlewheat Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 112 Idlewheat Lane offer parking?
Yes, 112 Idlewheat Lane offers parking.
Does 112 Idlewheat Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Idlewheat Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Idlewheat Lane have a pool?
No, 112 Idlewheat Lane does not have a pool.
Does 112 Idlewheat Lane have accessible units?
No, 112 Idlewheat Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Idlewheat Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Idlewheat Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Northpark
9600 Golf Lakes Trl
Dallas, TX 75231
Marsh Creek
18749 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
The Hudson
4805 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Willows on Rosemeade
4300 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University