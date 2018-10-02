11120 Valleydale Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large, updated, mid-century condo. Located in the hip new Midtown area in proximity to major freeways, hospitals, great shopping and restaurants at The Hill and Preston Hollow Village. Stainless steel GE appliances, quartz counter tops, beautiful white shaker cabinets with tons of storage complete the sparkling kitchen. Laminate wood floors throughout the living, dining and two large bedrooms. Full size WD hookups in kitchen, great closet space, fabulous new bathrooms and lighting. Condo is steps from the Northhaven Trail and JCC. Principal of Owner is broker. Tenant to reimburse owner $200 a month for utilities. HOA limits pet size and breeds. Owner pays HOA. Application info in transaction desk.