All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 11120 Valleydale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
11120 Valleydale Drive
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:29 AM

11120 Valleydale Drive

11120 Valleydale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Hillcrest Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11120 Valleydale Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large, updated, mid-century condo. Located in the hip new Midtown area in proximity to major freeways, hospitals, great shopping and restaurants at The Hill and Preston Hollow Village. Stainless steel GE appliances, quartz counter tops, beautiful white shaker cabinets with tons of storage complete the sparkling kitchen. Laminate wood floors throughout the living, dining and two large bedrooms. Full size WD hookups in kitchen, great closet space, fabulous new bathrooms and lighting. Condo is steps from the Northhaven Trail and JCC. Principal of Owner is broker. Tenant to reimburse owner $200 a month for utilities. HOA limits pet size and breeds. Owner pays HOA. Application info in transaction desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11120 Valleydale Drive have any available units?
11120 Valleydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11120 Valleydale Drive have?
Some of 11120 Valleydale Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11120 Valleydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11120 Valleydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11120 Valleydale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11120 Valleydale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11120 Valleydale Drive offer parking?
No, 11120 Valleydale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11120 Valleydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11120 Valleydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11120 Valleydale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11120 Valleydale Drive has a pool.
Does 11120 Valleydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11120 Valleydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11120 Valleydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11120 Valleydale Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Amber Dawn
8542 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240
Magnolia on Eastern
7518 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Colonial Reserve at Medical District
2222 Medical District Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
Domain at Midtown Park
8169 Midtown Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75231
Magnolia on Matilda
1965 Matilda St
Dallas, TX 75206
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University