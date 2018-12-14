Beautiful first floor unit completely updated. Move in ready. Covered parking spot for one car. Any additional cars can be parked on the street. Tenant will pay additional $200 a month for utilities to landlord.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have any available units?
11104 Valleydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11104 Valleydale Drive have?
Some of 11104 Valleydale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11104 Valleydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11104 Valleydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.