Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11104 Valleydale Drive

11104 Valleydale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11104 Valleydale Dr, Dallas, TX 75230
Hillcrest Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful first floor unit completely updated. Move in ready.
Covered parking spot for one car.
Any additional cars can be parked on the street.
Tenant will pay additional $200 a month for utilities to landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have any available units?
11104 Valleydale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 11104 Valleydale Drive have?
Some of 11104 Valleydale Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11104 Valleydale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11104 Valleydale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11104 Valleydale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11104 Valleydale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11104 Valleydale Drive offers parking.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11104 Valleydale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11104 Valleydale Drive has a pool.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11104 Valleydale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11104 Valleydale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11104 Valleydale Drive has units with dishwashers.

