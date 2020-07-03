All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 29 2019 at 4:34 PM

10744 Villager Road

10744 Villager Road · No Longer Available
Location

10744 Villager Road, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FOR LEASE - ALL UTILITIES, CABLE, APPLIANCES AND FULL-SIZE WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. Gorgeous upgraded DOWNSTAIRS one-bedroom, one-bath condominium. Located in Preston Hollow, this exclusive private gated community is within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at nearby Preston Royal Shopping Center. Hand scraped hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, built-in microwave and stainless appliances. Wood burning fireplace. Antique dual sink vanity in bath. Assigned covered parking space #18. 4 pools on property for you to enjoy. Pets considered on a case by case basis. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10744 Villager Road have any available units?
10744 Villager Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10744 Villager Road have?
Some of 10744 Villager Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10744 Villager Road currently offering any rent specials?
10744 Villager Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10744 Villager Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10744 Villager Road is pet friendly.
Does 10744 Villager Road offer parking?
Yes, 10744 Villager Road offers parking.
Does 10744 Villager Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10744 Villager Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10744 Villager Road have a pool?
Yes, 10744 Villager Road has a pool.
Does 10744 Villager Road have accessible units?
No, 10744 Villager Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10744 Villager Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10744 Villager Road has units with dishwashers.

