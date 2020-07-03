10744 Villager Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FOR LEASE - ALL UTILITIES, CABLE, APPLIANCES AND FULL-SIZE WASHER-DRYER INCLUDED. Gorgeous upgraded DOWNSTAIRS one-bedroom, one-bath condominium. Located in Preston Hollow, this exclusive private gated community is within walking distance to shopping and restaurants at nearby Preston Royal Shopping Center. Hand scraped hardwood floors and crown molding throughout. Kitchen has granite counter-tops, built-in microwave and stainless appliances. Wood burning fireplace. Antique dual sink vanity in bath. Assigned covered parking space #18. 4 pools on property for you to enjoy. Pets considered on a case by case basis. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information