Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:29 AM

10415 Losa Drive

10415 Losa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10415 Losa Drive, Dallas, TX 75218

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
garage
media room
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has beautiful original hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Covered Back Porch, Private entry 1 car garage, and so much more! Newly Painted one year ago. NO CARPET Oversized Bonus room is perfect for a pool table, media room, or home office. This property is perfectly sandwiched between Casa Linda and Casa View shopping and restaurants. Minutes from White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum. Photos taken prior to current Occupancy. Occupant to Vacate 3-31-2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 Losa Drive have any available units?
10415 Losa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 Losa Drive have?
Some of 10415 Losa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 Losa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10415 Losa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 Losa Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10415 Losa Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10415 Losa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10415 Losa Drive offers parking.
Does 10415 Losa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 Losa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 Losa Drive have a pool?
No, 10415 Losa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10415 Losa Drive have accessible units?
No, 10415 Losa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 Losa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10415 Losa Drive has units with dishwashers.

