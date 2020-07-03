10415 Losa Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool table

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool table garage media room

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has beautiful original hardwood floors, Stainless Steel Gas Range, Covered Back Porch, Private entry 1 car garage, and so much more! Newly Painted one year ago. NO CARPET Oversized Bonus room is perfect for a pool table, media room, or home office. This property is perfectly sandwiched between Casa Linda and Casa View shopping and restaurants. Minutes from White Rock Lake and the Dallas Arboretum. Photos taken prior to current Occupancy. Occupant to Vacate 3-31-2020.