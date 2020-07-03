All apartments in Dallas
10414 Clary Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:23 AM

10414 Clary Drive

10414 Clary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10414 Clary Drive, Dallas, TX 75218
Old Lake Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home in Lake Highland Estates. Open living area with wood-burning fireplace, wood floors and has access to rear patio and fenced backyard. Kitchen is also open to living area and includes a breakfast bar, gas cook top, built-in oven, tile counters & refrigerator. Large utility room with full-size washer and dryer connections and the extra storage room is a real plus, space can also be used as a home office. Master bedroom includes a private bath. Attached 2 car garage with electric driveway gate adds an extra level of security. A must see home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10414 Clary Drive have any available units?
10414 Clary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10414 Clary Drive have?
Some of 10414 Clary Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10414 Clary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10414 Clary Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10414 Clary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10414 Clary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10414 Clary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10414 Clary Drive offers parking.
Does 10414 Clary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10414 Clary Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10414 Clary Drive have a pool?
No, 10414 Clary Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10414 Clary Drive have accessible units?
No, 10414 Clary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10414 Clary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10414 Clary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

