10414 Clary Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home in Lake Highland Estates. Open living area with wood-burning fireplace, wood floors and has access to rear patio and fenced backyard. Kitchen is also open to living area and includes a breakfast bar, gas cook top, built-in oven, tile counters & refrigerator. Large utility room with full-size washer and dryer connections and the extra storage room is a real plus, space can also be used as a home office. Master bedroom includes a private bath. Attached 2 car garage with electric driveway gate adds an extra level of security. A must see home!