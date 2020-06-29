10265 San Lorenzo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Amazing East Dallas remodel in Casa Linda. Notice the freshly painted door as you enter the home with the open living concept, freshly painted walls and tons of natural light. The refurbished original hardwood floors are detailed throughout. The open kitchen features a new gas stove and quartz countertops with new white finished cabinets. The master bedroom is in the rear of the home with a walk in closet and a completely updated restroom with a huge walk in shower and double vanity. The 2nd living or office is in the front of the home. The backyard offers a new fence and covered patio with a view of your backyard and covered gazebo area.