Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:59 AM

10265 San Lorenzo Drive

10265 San Lorenzo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10265 San Lorenzo Avenue, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa View Haven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing East Dallas remodel in Casa Linda. Notice the freshly painted door as you enter the home with the open living concept, freshly painted walls and tons of natural light. The refurbished original hardwood floors are detailed throughout. The open kitchen features a new gas stove and quartz countertops with new white finished cabinets. The master bedroom is in the rear of the home with a walk in closet and a completely updated restroom with a huge walk in shower and double vanity. The 2nd living or office is in the front of the home. The backyard offers a new fence and covered patio with a view of your backyard and covered gazebo area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10265 San Lorenzo Drive have any available units?
10265 San Lorenzo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10265 San Lorenzo Drive have?
Some of 10265 San Lorenzo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10265 San Lorenzo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10265 San Lorenzo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10265 San Lorenzo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10265 San Lorenzo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 10265 San Lorenzo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10265 San Lorenzo Drive offers parking.
Does 10265 San Lorenzo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10265 San Lorenzo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10265 San Lorenzo Drive have a pool?
No, 10265 San Lorenzo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10265 San Lorenzo Drive have accessible units?
No, 10265 San Lorenzo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10265 San Lorenzo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10265 San Lorenzo Drive has units with dishwashers.

