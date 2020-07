Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking cats allowed garage pool bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard internet access internet cafe online portal

Our Uptown Dallas apartments have been newly renovated from the top down. White quartz counters, ceramic tile backsplashes, top-of-the-line appliances and over-sized cabinets make the kitchens a chef's dream. Choose from more than 10 spacious floor plans, each with their own unique designer finishes. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with Dallas skyline views, an outdoor lanai for entertaining and a dog park and paw wash.Our Uptown Dallas apartments near McKinney Avenue put you in the midst of all that the neighborhood is known for. Have many of the city's best restaurant and nightlife hotspots within walking distance and a quick, breezy commute downtown, while enjoying the signature upscale style the neighborhood is known for.