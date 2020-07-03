All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:10 AM

1020 Griffith Avenue

1020 Griffith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1020 Griffith Avenue, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
COME SEE this charming 2 bedroom rare 2 bath home in the heart of Oak Cliff, minutes from Bishop Arts & Downtown. After a long day come to your updated home & relax. Upon entering you are greeted with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Share a meal with family & friends in the formal dining, overlooking the living room. Master has it's own en suite bath with a walk in shower and double vanity. Sip some lemonade in the shade of the trees in your front year & enjoy the neighborhood. Take a stroll down the street to Ruthmede Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Griffith Avenue have any available units?
1020 Griffith Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Griffith Avenue have?
Some of 1020 Griffith Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Griffith Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Griffith Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Griffith Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Griffith Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1020 Griffith Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Griffith Avenue offers parking.
Does 1020 Griffith Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Griffith Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Griffith Avenue have a pool?
No, 1020 Griffith Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Griffith Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1020 Griffith Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Griffith Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Griffith Avenue has units with dishwashers.

