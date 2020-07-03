1020 Griffith Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COME SEE this charming 2 bedroom rare 2 bath home in the heart of Oak Cliff, minutes from Bishop Arts & Downtown. After a long day come to your updated home & relax. Upon entering you are greeted with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Share a meal with family & friends in the formal dining, overlooking the living room. Master has it's own en suite bath with a walk in shower and double vanity. Sip some lemonade in the shade of the trees in your front year & enjoy the neighborhood. Take a stroll down the street to Ruthmede Park.