Bachman Glen Apartments are 1 & 2 bedrooms. Newly remodeled, extra large apartments. On the bus line, walking distance to DART rail and walking distance from Bachman Lake.
All Bills Paid
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake have any available units?
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake have?
Some of 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake currently offering any rent specials?
1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake is pet friendly.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake offer parking?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake does not offer parking.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake have a pool?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake does not have a pool.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake have accessible units?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake does not have accessible units.
Does 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments near Bachman Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
