The Brook Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:25 AM

The Brook Apartments

1824 S Interstate 35 · (512) 501-2449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1824 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

cable included
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
cable included
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This is not just any regular apartment home, this is a place you will look forward to coming home to! Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, parks, dining and major employers are close at hand, plus there's great amenities and sponsored activities for you to take advantage of on-site. Many unique features are found here including a flex pay program where you can pay half your rent on the 1st and half on the 15th! Amenities include BBQ grills, picnic facilities, a gorgeous swimming pool, oversized hot tub, a clothes care center and FREE basic cable! Attend the monthly resident events and meet all the happy residents already living here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Brook Apartments have any available units?
The Brook Apartments has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does The Brook Apartments have?
Some of The Brook Apartments's amenities include cable included, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Brook Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Brook Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Brook Apartments pet-friendly?
No, The Brook Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does The Brook Apartments offer parking?
No, The Brook Apartments does not offer parking.
Does The Brook Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Brook Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Brook Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Brook Apartments has a pool.
Does The Brook Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Brook Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Brook Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, The Brook Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
