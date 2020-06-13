The Brook Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

This is not just any regular apartment home, this is a place you will look forward to coming home to! Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, parks, dining and major employers are close at hand, plus there's great amenities and sponsored activities for you to take advantage of on-site. Many unique features are found here including a flex pay program where you can pay half your rent on the 1st and half on the 15th! Amenities include BBQ grills, picnic facilities, a gorgeous swimming pool, oversized hot tub, a clothes care center and FREE basic cable! Attend the monthly resident events and meet all the happy residents already living here! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.