Last updated February 18 2020 at 9:44 AM

Grandmarc Austin

510 W 26th St · No Longer Available
Location

510 W 26th St, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
roommate matching
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
APARTMENT AMENITIES

Studio, 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom units
High speed Wi-Fi and cable included
Wi-fi throughout community
Washer and dryer included
Vinyl Plank Wood flooring in the living room and kitchen
9 foot ceilings
Private bedrooms and bathrooms
Individual leases
46 inch flat screen TVs in living room*
Designer furniture package*
FULL XL BED (56 X 82 X 22)
2 DRAWER CHEST (32 X 18 X 21)
NIGHTSTAND (18 X 18 X 24)
DESK (47 X 24 X 30) AND MESHBACK CHAIR
END (22 X 22 X 20) AND COFFEE (30X18) TABLES
TV STAND (41 X 22 X 24)
BARSTOOLS (24 TALL)
Stainless steel appliances*
Walk in closets*
Granite countertop on kitchen island*
Private balconies*

COMMUNITY AMENITIES

State-of-the-art fitness studio
Open-air lounge with foosball and game tables
Tanning salon
Single and group study rooms
Retail
Luxurious pool with wade-in
tanning deck
Outdoor gas grills and fire pit
Walk-to-class location
Bicycle storage
Social activities
Pet friendly
Roommate matching available
Controlled access parking garage
24-hour maintenance
Green initiatives

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grandmarc Austin have any available units?
Grandmarc Austin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Grandmarc Austin have?
Some of Grandmarc Austin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grandmarc Austin currently offering any rent specials?
Grandmarc Austin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grandmarc Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, Grandmarc Austin is pet friendly.
Does Grandmarc Austin offer parking?
Yes, Grandmarc Austin offers parking.
Does Grandmarc Austin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grandmarc Austin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grandmarc Austin have a pool?
Yes, Grandmarc Austin has a pool.
Does Grandmarc Austin have accessible units?
No, Grandmarc Austin does not have accessible units.
Does Grandmarc Austin have units with dishwashers?
No, Grandmarc Austin does not have units with dishwashers.

