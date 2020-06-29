Amenities
Welcome Home to Bexley 3FIVE, conveniently located just off of Highway 35 in South Austin just minutes from all that Austin has to offer. Our spacious apartment homes feature fully-appointed kitchens with designer appliances, ceiling fans, and attached/detached garage or carport options! Located near great shopping, dining, and entertainment, our community offers the perfect retreat for those seeking convenience and style . Enjoy a wide array of amenities including a resort-style pool/sundeck with cabanas and Wi-Fi, a separate cardio lap pool, cardio and strength training fitness center, business center with Mac/PCs and wireless printing, two dog parks, and so much more! Ask about our fenced yard option! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.