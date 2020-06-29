Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet oven smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car charging carport clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access online portal trash valet cats allowed cc payments coffee bar e-payments green community internet cafe package receiving pool table

Welcome Home to Bexley 3FIVE, conveniently located just off of Highway 35 in South Austin just minutes from all that Austin has to offer. Our spacious apartment homes feature fully-appointed kitchens with designer appliances, ceiling fans, and attached/detached garage or carport options! Located near great shopping, dining, and entertainment, our community offers the perfect retreat for those seeking convenience and style . Enjoy a wide array of amenities including a resort-style pool/sundeck with cabanas and Wi-Fi, a separate cardio lap pool, cardio and strength training fitness center, business center with Mac/PCs and wireless printing, two dog parks, and so much more! Ask about our fenced yard option! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.