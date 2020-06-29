All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Bexley 3Five

8003 S Interstate 35 · (512) 851-8151
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8003 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX 78744

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2226 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,114

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 3135 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,214

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 2213 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2838 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,394

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 2033 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,429

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Unit 3221 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bexley 3Five.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car charging
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
online portal
trash valet
cats allowed
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
green community
internet cafe
package receiving
pool table
Welcome Home to Bexley 3FIVE, conveniently located just off of Highway 35 in South Austin just minutes from all that Austin has to offer. Our spacious apartment homes feature fully-appointed kitchens with designer appliances, ceiling fans, and attached/detached garage or carport options! Located near great shopping, dining, and entertainment, our community offers the perfect retreat for those seeking convenience and style . Enjoy a wide array of amenities including a resort-style pool/sundeck with cabanas and Wi-Fi, a separate cardio lap pool, cardio and strength training fitness center, business center with Mac/PCs and wireless printing, two dog parks, and so much more! Ask about our fenced yard option! Note: Prices shown are for 10-14 month lease terms. Your rental rate will depend on the apartment home, move-in date, and lease term chosen. Apartments are priced based on your needs and our availability. Rental rates subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $28/month; Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200/pet
fee: $200/pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: $15/month; Detached garage: $49-$100/month. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bexley 3Five have any available units?
Bexley 3Five has 10 units available starting at $1,114 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does Bexley 3Five have?
Some of Bexley 3Five's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bexley 3Five currently offering any rent specials?
Bexley 3Five is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bexley 3Five pet-friendly?
Yes, Bexley 3Five is pet friendly.
Does Bexley 3Five offer parking?
Yes, Bexley 3Five offers parking.
Does Bexley 3Five have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bexley 3Five offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bexley 3Five have a pool?
Yes, Bexley 3Five has a pool.
Does Bexley 3Five have accessible units?
Yes, Bexley 3Five has accessible units.
Does Bexley 3Five have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bexley 3Five has units with dishwashers.
