Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Some elbow room available in the City of Austin and zoned to Bowie HS. Don't miss your opportunity to rent this home that boast wood tile floors, 2 living areas, a fire place and has been updated throughout. Come enjoy the wonderful large covered deck perfect for entertaining on this .6 acre lot. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included. Covered RV Parking on site. Available for Immediate Move-In.