Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is exquisite to say the least. The location in south Austin can not be beat. Tucked away in a peaceful neighborhood but just minutes from shopping centers, grocery stores and restaurants.

The natural light in this house accentuate the high ceilings! The open kitchen comes with granite countertops and feels so spacious. The bedrooms are lined with beautiful carpet and come equip with large closets, especially the master! This house is great!

