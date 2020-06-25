All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 9504 N Creek DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
9504 N Creek DR
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM

9504 N Creek DR

9504 North Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9504 North Creek Drive, Austin, TX 78753
North Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Move in ready now! Updated cottage featuring a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Fridge, microwave, washer/dryer and wine fridge are all in place! Gorgeous walk in shower and updated bathroom. This home has it's original oak flooring and a fantastic deck out back under the huge tree's, just perfect for entertaining! The lot backs to a heavily wooded area providing lot's of privacy. Easy access to schools, shopping, major highways and all things Austin!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9504 N Creek DR have any available units?
9504 N Creek DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9504 N Creek DR have?
Some of 9504 N Creek DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9504 N Creek DR currently offering any rent specials?
9504 N Creek DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9504 N Creek DR pet-friendly?
No, 9504 N Creek DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 9504 N Creek DR offer parking?
Yes, 9504 N Creek DR offers parking.
Does 9504 N Creek DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9504 N Creek DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9504 N Creek DR have a pool?
No, 9504 N Creek DR does not have a pool.
Does 9504 N Creek DR have accessible units?
Yes, 9504 N Creek DR has accessible units.
Does 9504 N Creek DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9504 N Creek DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reserve at Walnut Creek
8038 Exchange Dr
Austin, TX 78754
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr
Austin, TX 78758
404 Rio Grande
404 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin