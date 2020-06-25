9504 N Creek DR

Amenities

Move in ready now! Updated cottage featuring a beautifully remodeled kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Fridge, microwave, washer/dryer and wine fridge are all in place! Gorgeous walk in shower and updated bathroom. This home has it's original oak flooring and a fantastic deck out back under the huge tree's, just perfect for entertaining! The lot backs to a heavily wooded area providing lot's of privacy. Easy access to schools, shopping, major highways and all things Austin!