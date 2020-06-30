Amenities

9409 Meadow Vale Available 03/09/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Kitchen Remodel! - Gorgeously updated home in North Austin that includes a complete kitchen remodel with white cabinets that provide ample storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large living space with vaulted ceilings and beams. **NEW FLOORS BEING INSTALLED - living/hallway and bedrooms will have new laminate floors installed prior to move-in. Fireplace will also be painted grey to match other finishes thru out home. Updated vanities and lighting in both bathrooms. Plenty of natural light thru out. Large backyard. Recent exterior paint.



**Last photo on listing is a different property but being shown for the type of flooring that will be installed before move-in. Floors installed will be lighter and have more grey tones.



(RLNE3330585)