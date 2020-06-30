All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

9409 Meadow Vale

9409 East Meadow Vale · No Longer Available
Location

9409 East Meadow Vale, Austin, TX 78758
North Austin

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9409 Meadow Vale Available 03/09/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Bath - Kitchen Remodel! - Gorgeously updated home in North Austin that includes a complete kitchen remodel with white cabinets that provide ample storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Large living space with vaulted ceilings and beams. **NEW FLOORS BEING INSTALLED - living/hallway and bedrooms will have new laminate floors installed prior to move-in. Fireplace will also be painted grey to match other finishes thru out home. Updated vanities and lighting in both bathrooms. Plenty of natural light thru out. Large backyard. Recent exterior paint.

**Last photo on listing is a different property but being shown for the type of flooring that will be installed before move-in. Floors installed will be lighter and have more grey tones.

(RLNE3330585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9409 Meadow Vale have any available units?
9409 Meadow Vale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 9409 Meadow Vale have?
Some of 9409 Meadow Vale's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9409 Meadow Vale currently offering any rent specials?
9409 Meadow Vale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9409 Meadow Vale pet-friendly?
Yes, 9409 Meadow Vale is pet friendly.
Does 9409 Meadow Vale offer parking?
No, 9409 Meadow Vale does not offer parking.
Does 9409 Meadow Vale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9409 Meadow Vale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9409 Meadow Vale have a pool?
No, 9409 Meadow Vale does not have a pool.
Does 9409 Meadow Vale have accessible units?
No, 9409 Meadow Vale does not have accessible units.
Does 9409 Meadow Vale have units with dishwashers?
No, 9409 Meadow Vale does not have units with dishwashers.

