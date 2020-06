Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/17/19 Huge 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath duplex for rent with 950 sqft! Wood & tile flooring through out the home! Breakfast bar in the kitchen. Built-in book shelves & extra storage. Washer & dryer! Shared backyard! Conveniently located in North Campus, near the University of Texas & HEB.Utilities in the name of the tenants.



(RLNE4956644)